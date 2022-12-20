Handcuffs

A 44-year-old Bellingham man was arrested Monday following a vehicle pursuit on Highway 20 near Sedro-Woolley.

Skagit County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded about 8:10 a.m. to a report of a vehicle being driven erratically near Sedro-Woolley, according to a news release from the Sheriff’s Office. It was determined the vehicle had been stolen.


— Reporter Benjamin Leung: bleung@skagitpublishing.com, 360-416-2156, Twitter: @Benjoomi

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.