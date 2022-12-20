A 44-year-old Bellingham man was arrested Monday following a vehicle pursuit on Highway 20 near Sedro-Woolley.
Skagit County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded about 8:10 a.m. to a report of a vehicle being driven erratically near Sedro-Woolley, according to a news release from the Sheriff’s Office. It was determined the vehicle had been stolen.
The vehicle traveled on Helmick Road and onto the Upper Skagit Indian Tribe reservation, according to the release.
In an attempt to stop the vehicle, Sedro-Woolley police officers deployed a tire deflation device as the vehicle reached Highway 20, according to the release.
The vehicle continued eastbound on Highway 20 with deflated tires. The driver then began driving in the oncoming lane of travel, according to the release.
The pursuit ended when the vehicle collided with a Skagit County deputy’s vehicle on Highway 20 near Hoehn Road, according to the release.
The suspect, who was not injured, was booked into the Skagit County Community Justice Center on an investigative hold for multiple charges.
Included in the charges are possession of a stolen vehicle, first-degree robbery, two counts of second-degree assault, two counts of attempting to elude police and first-degree malicious mischief.
“The actions taken by deputies and officers on scene were to protect the public from an imminent threat the suspect posed to our community,” Undersheriff Chad Clark said in the release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.