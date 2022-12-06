The State Patrol arrested a 30-year-old Snohomish man Monday for allegedly causing a Sept. 25 motorcycle collision that resulted in the death of 64-year-old Robert Bray of Blaine.
Michael Edward Icenhour was booked into the Skagit County Community Justice Center on a charge of vehicular homicide.
According to an affidavit of probable cause, a State Patrol trooper witnessed a rider on a silver motorcycle leading a group of motorcycles while riding with only the back wheel on the ground for about 200 feet on westbound Highway 20.
As the group of motorcycles approached the intersection of Bayview Edison Road west of Burlington, the rider on the silver motorcycle disregarded a red light and proceeded into the intersection, as captured on the trooper’s dash camera, according to the affidavit.
The motorcyclist then accelerated “at a high rate” into the intersection and collided with a motorcycle driven by Bray as he was turning from eastbound Highway 20 to travel north on Bayview Edison Road.
Bray died as a “result of the injuries he sustained during the collision,” according to the affidavit.
Icenhour was transported to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle for treatment of his injuries.
According to the affidavit, Icenhour performed multiple wheelies prior to the accident as captured on his GoPro camera.
In the affidavit, witnesses describe Icenhour’s riding as unsafe and “stupid and dangerous.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.