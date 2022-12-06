Handcuffs

The State Patrol arrested a 30-year-old Snohomish man Monday for allegedly causing a Sept. 25 motorcycle collision that resulted in the death of 64-year-old Robert Bray of Blaine.

Michael Edward Icenhour was booked into the Skagit County Community Justice Center on a charge of vehicular homicide.


— Reporter Benjamin Leung: bleung@skagitpublishing.com, 360-416-2156, Twitter: @goskagit

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.