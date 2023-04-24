Man arrested on charges of child molestation Skagit Valley Herald staff Dan Ruthemeyer Author email Apr 24, 2023 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Handcuffs Handcuffs Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A 42-year-old Maple Valley man was taken into custody Friday afternoon on a warrant for three counts of first-degree child molestation.Erik P. Timblin is accused of molesting a Burlington child. He is being held in the Skagit County Community Justice Center on $150,000 bail.According to court records, Burlington police responded to a call regarding a sex offense on March 30.After an investigation by Burlington police, a Skagit County Superior Court judge issued a warrant for Timblin’s arrest on April 11. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Crime Criminal Law Law Police Security And Public Safety Dan Ruthemeyer Author email Follow Dan Ruthemeyer Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Submit your event now. Local Events Latest e-Edition To view our latest e-Edition, click the image on the left. Trending Now Skagit Valley Tulip Festival brings minimal business to outlying areas Two charged with murder in death of La Conner man Cascade Mall under new ownership Three arrested after Mount Vernon standoff Former Tulip Town owner writes book on history of the farm Tweets by goskagit
