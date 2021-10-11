SEDRO-WOOLLEY — A 26-year-old Concrete man caused thousands of dollars in damage Saturday at PeaceHealth United General Medical Center while allegedly evading law enforcement.
The man, who was arrested on outstanding warrants Saturday morning by Skagit County Sheriff's Office deputies, was taken to United General after saying he had medical issue while he was being transported to the Skagit County Community Justice Center, Undersheriff Chad Clark said.
While at United General, the man allegedly went to use the restroom, but did not come out. When deputies went to investigate, they noticed he had crawled into the ceiling and was moving through the building, Clark said.
In an effort to again take the man into custody, deputies and officers from neighboring agencies spaced out through the hospital, which had been shut down, to find him, Clark said.
The man was in the ceiling for more than an hour before he was again detained, Clark said.
He was taken to the Justice Center on his outstanding warrants as well as new charges related to the attempted escape, Clark said.
The Sedro-Woolley Police Department is also referring the man for charges based on an estimated $20,000 in damages he allegedly caused to the building, Sedro-Woolley Police Chief Lin Tucker said.
The man had also evaded law enforcement earlier in the day.
When he was originally taken into custody, he allegedly attempted to avoid arrest by fleeing on a motorcycle and then by foot, Clark said.
