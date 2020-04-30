A 64-year-old Sedro-Woolley man has been charged with two counts of malicious harassment after threatening two Latino men at two Skagit County banks.
About 11 a.m. Thursday, Sedro-Woolley police were called to the U.S. Bank location on Woodworth Street to a report that a man, identified in court documents as James Harold Walters, was upset that the teller who was assisting him at the drive-thru window was Latino, Chief Lin Tucker said.
Walters, who left before police arrived, was “enraged,” cursed at the teller, demanded to be served by another person and threatened violence, Tucker said.
While Sedro-Woolley police were investigating that incident, Mount Vernon police were called about 11:15 a.m. to the U.S. Bank branch on Riverside Drive to a report that a man in his 60s, later determined to be Walters, was threatening to fight a 30-year-old Latino man who was also using the bank’s drive-thru, Mount Vernon police Lt. Greg Booth said.
According to police, Walters pulled into the drive-thru, then became angry when the younger man pulled into the next lane, Booth said.
Walters began yelling at the man and using racial slurs, before the man drove to the parking lot of a neighboring business.
Walters completed his transaction, then pulled into the parking lot near where the man had parked, Booth said. Walters exited his vehicle and, while still yelling racial slurs, threatened to fight the man.
When the man informed Walters he was calling the police, Walters attempted to leave the scene. However, officers arrived before he could do so and took him into custody.
Walters was booked into the Skagit County Community Justice Center and later released.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.