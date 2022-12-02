A 31-year-old Mount Vernon man pleaded guilty Friday to driving his vehicle into a family out bicycling in Mount Vernon in April.
Ramon Ventura Jr. also pleaded guilty to charges stemming from a standoff with police in August.
In April, Mount Vernon police responded to a vehicle collision at the intersection of East Fir Street and North LaVenture Road, according to an affidavit of probable cause.
Reporting parties said a vehicle struck several bicyclists and fled the scene.
According to the affidavit, the vehicle struck a family of four — a man and woman and two children — resulting in severe injuries to the man and woman.
Police identified Ventura as the suspected driver of the vehicle and issued a warrant for his arrest.
After several months of looking for Ventura, law enforcement served a search warrant at 6 a.m. Aug. 31 in the 1000 block of Hazel Street in Burlington with the intention of taking Ventura and William R. Smith — a suspected fentanyl dealer in Skagit County — into custody, according to an affidavit of probable cause.
Ventura and Smith refused to surrender and fled into the attic after law enforcement entered the home. The two men then climbing atop the roof after making threats to law enforcement.
After surrendering to law enforcement, Ventura was taken to Skagit Valley Hospital to be cleared fit for jail, according to the affidavit. While there he attempted to escape out a window and resisted and fought with officers, injuring an officer’s knee.
Ventura pleaded guilty to six felony charges for both incidents, including two counts of vehicular assault, hit-and-run injury, felony harassment threats to kill, third-degree assault on a law enforcement officer and second-degree escape of custody.
In accordance with his plea deal with prosecutors, Ventura was sentenced to seven years in prison, with 18 months of community custody following his release.
Additionally, two drug charges were dropped.
