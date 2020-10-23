A 32-year-old Whatcom County man pleaded guilty Thursday in Skagit County Superior Court to vehicular homicide for causing the October 2019 crash that killed another Whatcom County man.
Mark Allen Kamphouse was driving a box truck near the 300 block of Alger Cain Lake Road in Skagit County when he crossed the center line, slamming head-on into a vehicle driven by Eric Christian Howard.
A preliminary blood test taken from Kamphouse at the scene showed he had a blood alcohol level of .155 — well over the .08 legal limit.
Kamphouse is set to be sentenced in January, at which point prosecutors will recommend he serve seven years, two months in prison.
