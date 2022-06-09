Gavel

MOUNT VERNON — The man charged with murder in the January shooting death of Mount Vernon resident Arturo Barrios-Romero pleaded not guilty Thursday in Skagit County Superior Court.

Isaac Jose Torres, 29, of Mount Vernon, is charged with one count each of second-degree murder, first-degree assault with a deadly weapon, and unlawful possession of a firearm.

He is being held in the Skagit Community Justice Center on $500,000 bail, according to court documents.

At about 5:30 a.m. Jan. 9, Mount Vernon police officers were dispatched to CPR in progress in an apartment on the 300 block of Stanford Drive, according to police.

During the resuscitation efforts, it was found the man, Barrios-Romero, had a gunshot wound to the upper torso. He was eventually pronounced dead at the scene.

A witness who was in the apartment at the time reported seeing Torres raise a handgun at Barrios-Romero and fire. He said Torres was drunk, and had been kicked out of a bar earlier that night.

Investigators believe Torres intended to kill Barrios-Romero, but that the act was not premeditated.

Police say Torres called 911 on the night of the shooting to report he had committed the killing. In a later interview, he said he was heavily intoxicated that night, and would not elaborate further.

Another man, Jose Rosales Garcia, 33, of Mount Vernon, has been charged with six felonies in connection with the shooting.

Police allege he supplied the gun used to kill Barrios-Romero, court documents state.

