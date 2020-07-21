A 59-year-old Sedro-Woolley man pleaded not guilty Tuesday to four charges of first-degree child rape for incidents that allegedly occurred between 2010 and 2016.
The four charges, which were filed in Skagit County Superior Court in June, are in addition to three counts of second-degree child rape George Albert Nelson Jr. faces for incidents that allegedly occurred between 2012 and 2013 involving a different child.
In October 2016, Nelson was the victim of attempted murder when Cody Francis Kingston shot Nelson three times in the torso, reportedly in defense of the first victim after she had reported to Kingston that she had been sexually assaulted by Nelson.
Nelson was charged in June 2017 with the three counts of second-degree child rape in relation to that victim. His bail was set at $100,000, which he later posted.
The new charges are for alleged offenses that occurred before Nelson was shot, court documents show. Nelson’s release on bail remains in effect.
Court documents show Nelson has biological, adopted and foster children. Skagit County Superior Court Judge Laura Riquelme ruled he is allowed to have supervised contact with his biological children, but is to have no contact with any other minors.
Kingston is serving a sentence of about eight years after pleading guilty in July 2018 to second-degree attempted murder.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.