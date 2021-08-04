MOUNT VERNON — A 20-year-old Mount Vernon man will serve three months in custody for leaving the scene after hitting a 16-year-old girl with his car in November.
Luke Minor pleaded guilty July 1 to one count of hit-and-run for his role in the collision near East College Way and North 35th Street in Mount Vernon that left the girl with severe injuries.
Minor was arrested Nov. 24, about a week after the incident that required the girl to be placed in a medically induced coma at Harborview Medical Center in Seattle, court records show.
At Minor’s sentencing hearing Wednesday, Skagit County Prosecuting Attorney Rich Weyrich asked that Minor be sentenced to nine months in the Skagit County Community Justice Center — the maximum sentence allowed under state law.
Citing a previously undiagnosed medical issue, Minor’s lawyer, Jason Powers, asked Skagit County Superior Court Judge Brian Stiles to grant his client a first-time offender sentencing waiver, which would have allowed Minor to face less time than the standard sentencing range provided by law.
Powers asked that Minor be sentenced to 30 days of work crew or home monitoring, according to a sentencing memorandum filed in Skagit County Superior Court.
Instead, Stiles sentenced Minor to 90 days in custody — 30 in jail with the rest to be served while part of a community service work crew.
Upon completion of his sentence, Minor will serve one year of community custody.
