MOUNT VERNON — Terry Macewen, a Skagit County man charged with vehicular homicide, has been sentenced to 42 months in prison followed by 18 months of community custody.
The State Patrol arrested Macewen on charges of vehicular homicide on Nov. 12, 2020, after his preliminary breath test at the site of a fatal two-vehicle collision yielded a blood alcohol content of 0.156.
Macewen said he had been attempting to pass a semi truck in front of him when he saw a vehicle stopped in the middle lane and could not brake, according to documents. The accident occurred southbound on I-5.
Jordan Blankenship, a 22-year-old Skagit County man was killed in the collision.
On May 12, Macewen accepted a plea deal.
At his sentencing hearing on Monday, Macewen’s lawyer, Kelly Eckert, said Macewen accepted the deal as he and his wife did not “want to take the victim’s family through this any further and have to go through a trial.”
Eckert read a letter to the courtroom that she said Macewen had written: “This is something I can never undo, and now I have to take responsibility by making permanent and positive changes in my life. I know that I can't undo what's been done, but I can make positive and permanent changes — to be a great dad, a great husband, a coach and a contributing member of society."
Blankenship’s aunt, Whitney Crabbe, addressed the courtroom regarding Macewen’s sentencing over Zoom.
“What he's living with and the 42 months that he might be facing in prison is really nothing compared to what our family has lost — what Jordan's family and friends have felt since.” Crabbe said. “It's hard to express what we went through.”
Jordan's mother, Debbie Blankenship, also expressed her emotions regarding the loss of her son and addressed Macewen during the sentencing.
"You stole everything from me. … Every single year that little boy turned into a man … you stole from me in the blink of an eye with your choices. Choice after choice,” she said.
Judge Brian Stiles, who oversaw the hearing, said he hoped the sentencing of Macewen could provide some closure to Blankenship’s family and friends.
“I don't know if there's any amount of time … that I could impose, even up to a life sentence for Mr. Macewen … that would replace the loss you've gone through as described before. This is just a devastating loss. I just hope the opportunity that you've had to share (about) your son with me today is going to be some help.”
