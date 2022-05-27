A 19-year-old Anacortes man has been arrested and charged for allegedly distributing drugs, including fentanyl-laced counterfeit Percocet pills, to juveniles in Skagit County, and specifically within the city of Anacortes.
According to a Thursday news release from the Skagit County Interlocal Drug Enforcement Unit, this case is an example of the concerning trend surrounding fentanyl distribution in and around Skagit County that includes the sale of counterfeit pills containing fentanyl to juveniles.
The release said the unit continues to see all forms of illegal street drugs that contain fentanyl, a synthetic opioid 50 to 100 times stronger than morphine.
“We will aggressively pursue dealers that are dealing fentanyl and especially put special emphasis on those that choose to deal to minors in Skagit County,” said Skagit County Sheriff’s Office Chief Criminal Deputy Tobin Meyer, who heads the drug enforcement unit.
The unit, with help from the Anacortes Police Department and federal agencies, arrested and charged Devraj Singh Dhaliwal with five felony drug charges. Dhaliwal was arrested Wednesday night in Anacortes and booked into the Skagit County Community Justice Center early Thursday morning. Later in the day his bail was set at $1 million.
According to its news release, the Skagit County Interlocal Drug Enforcement Unit opened its investigation into Dhaliwal after a teen survived an overdose from what was believed to be counterfeit Percocet pills containing fentanyl. Law enforcement believes those pills were sold by Dhaliwal.
According to the release, during the investigation Dhaliwal was observed selling counterfeit Percocet pills to a juvenile, leading the team to take him into custody.
Search warrants resulted in the seizure of a significant amount of counterfeit Percocet pills suspected of containing fentanyl, several thousand other controlled substance pills including ones stamped as Xanax and Adderall, various marijuana products, and two loaded firearms, according to the news release.
“It's definitely not the largest seizure that we've (had) this year,” Meyer said. “Our largest seizure is up in the hundreds of thousands of pills. But it's an important one because it is dealing with somebody who is selling illicit drugs to juveniles.”
