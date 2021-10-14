Two Skagit County men have been charged with first-degree attempted robbery after they allegedly lured a man to buy a car then attempted to rob him.
One of the men, Daniel Keith Gilbert, 38, was arrested Wednesday on a warrant that was issued after the alleged Sept. 24 incident.
The other man charged, Brandon Gene Frizzell, 28, remains at large.
According to court documents, the victim of the incident reported he had met with Frizzell that evening in regard to a car that was for sale. The victim said the two met at a gas station on Old Highway 99 north of Burlington, documents state.
Frizzell offered to take the victim on a test drive, but said he would drive a short distance away before allowing the victim to drive, documents state.
As they were driving, Gilbert, who had been lying in the backseat without the victim's knowledge, allegedly sprung up and wrapped his arm around the victim's neck, ordering the victim to "empty his pockets," documents state. Gilbert then allegedly pulled a gun on the victim and held it to his head.
The victim recognized Gilbert, and jumped out of the car and into a creek in the area of Kelleher Road and Old Highway 99, documents state.
While he did not have his cellphone, the victim acted as if he did and threatened to call 911, at which point Gilbert and Frizzell allegedly drove away.
A passerby stopped shortly after to help the victim and called 911, the documents state.
Gilbert was arrested near that area Wednesday. He is being held in the Skagit County Community Justice Center on $250,000 bail.
