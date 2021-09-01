Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
Two men have been charged with first-degree robbery and first-degree assault for their alleged roles in a Sunday evening robbery in Burlington.
Robert Thomas Pierce, 30, and Daniel Alan Vincent Whorten, 21, were charged in Skagit County Superior Court after their Tuesday arrests.
According to court documents, Pierce was driving on South Spruce Street when he intentionally pulled in front of the vehicle of a man he knew.
Unable to stop, the man in the other vehicle struck Pierce's vehicle, documents state. Whorten, the passenger in Pierce's vehicle, then got out of Pierce's vehicle and fired a gun in the victim's direction.
The victim put his vehicle in reverse and attempted to leave the area, but struck another vehicle and the curb, rendering his car undrivable, documents state. He exited his car and attempted to flee on foot.
As he fled, Pierce allegedly chased him while demanding money, something with which the victim complied, documents state.
Pierce then allegedly went back to the victim's car and took a backpack from it, documents state.
The suspects then allegedly left the scene, according to a Tuesday news release from the Burlington Police Department.
One of the men was arrested Tuesday morning at a residence on Fairhaven Avenue and the other was arrested later that afternoon outside a store in Burlington, police said.
