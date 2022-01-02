A program the Skagit County Sheriff’s Office introduced in September 2020 in partnership with Compass Health has expanded into east Skagit County and is expected to continue to grow.
Integrated Model of Police and Crisis Teams (IMPACT) partners deputies and mental health professionals to respond to 911 calls together.
It’s changing the way local policing is done in an effort to increase access to behavioral health treatment and social services, and to reduce incarceration.
“We have had some great success,” Sheriff’s Office Chief of Operations Chris Baldwin said.
The newest member of the IMPACT program, Erin Birman, is working with the Sheriff’s Office east county detachment out of Concrete. She has already saved at least one life during her first month on the job.
“It’s a huge deal for the east county, upriver community,” Baldwin said. “I’m really excited about it.”
One of Birman’s first calls was a homeless resident who needed medical attention. The person was afraid to leave behind a pet and the vehicle in which they were living out of concern their belongings would be taken.
“It was the fear of losing everything they have,” Baldwin said.
After Birman ensured the belongings would be looked after, the resident agreed to receive treatment.
“It turned out the person needed life-saving surgery,” Baldwin said. “That’s huge.”
Fear or apprehension of accepting health and social services is not uncommon. IMPACT partners help to understand those feelings and find solutions.
“We help the client to identify any barriers that are hindering them from getting into treatment or housing or whatever it might be,” said Lisa Zurek, clinical manager of the IMPACT program for Compass Health.
Birman is available to east county detachment deputies during 10-hour shifts four days a week.
Deputy Cody Wolfe, who works out of the detachment, told the Concrete Town Council in November that he and his colleagues were looking forward to Birman bringing her expertise to the team.
“Just having this resource here is what we are really excited about,” Wolfe said.
Birman is the fourth member of the IMPACT program.
Compass Health and the Sheriff’s Office are working to continue growing the IMPACT program to include seven mental health professionals, some of whom may be placed in city police departments in order for the program to better cover the county.
Compass Health is seeking candidates — they must have a master’s degree in an applicable field — for two positions.
“All the clinicians are employed by Compass Health, specifically hired to these positions to work out of the Sheriff’s Office and other police departments,” Zurek said. “When there is a mental health dispatch code, the mental health professional and their law enforcement partners will be dispatched together.”
Mental health professionals help with de-escalation and assess immediate safety and long-term service needs. Zurek said that unlike law enforcement they are equipped to maintain contact with 911 callers to help guide them through treatment or social services programs.
“We’re not a one and done. We will follow up with people and continue to work with them with whatever they need,” Zurek said.
Support for the IMPACT program has been broad.
Funding has come from Skagit County, the North Sound Behavioral Health Administrative Services Organization, the Washington Associations of Sheriffs and Police Chiefs, and the U.S. Department of Health’s Health Resources and Services Administration.
“There is so much need for it,” Baldwin said.
Since IMPACT members hit the streets 15 months ago, they have increased the odds of connecting those in need of support with the services that can help — and that has kept some out of area hospitals and the jail.
“We’re getting the mental health responders out there to intervene before somebody gets caught up in that cycle of being hospitalized or in jail,” Zurek said.
Compass Health has seen interest in the IMPACT program emerge in other areas. The program is in place in several police departments in Snohomish County, and is expected to continue to grow.
