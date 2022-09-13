A 31-year-old Mount Vernon pleaded not guilty Friday to three felony charges for allegedly driving his vehicle into a family bicycling in Mount Vernon in April.
Ramon Ventura Jr. faces two counts of vehicular assault and one of hit-and-run accident injury.
Ventura was also arraigned Friday on three charges stemming from an Aug. 31 standoff with police. He pleaded not guilty to those charges.
In April, Mount Vernon police responded to a vehicle collision at the intersection of East Fir Street and North LaVenture Road, according to an affidavit of probable cause. Reporting parties said a vehicle struck several bicyclists and fled the scene.
According to the affidavit, the vehicle struck a family of four — a man and woman and two children — resulting in severe injuries to the man and woman.
Police identified Ventura as the suspected driver of the vehicle and issued a warrant for his arrest.
After several months of looking for Ventura, law enforcement served a search warrant at 6 a.m. Aug. 31 in the 1000 block of Hazel Street in Burlington with the intention of taking Ventura and William R. Smith — a suspected fentanyl dealer in Skagit County — into custody, according to an affidavit of probable cause.
Ventura and Smith refused to surrender and escaped into the attic after law enforcement entered the building.
Ventura threatened to shoot law enforcement, resulting in law enforcement retreating and negotiating with Ventura from behind cover, according to the affidavit.
Ventura climbed atop the roof and continued to threaten law enforcement, saying “he and his ‘homies’ had guns and were going to shoot the cops.”
At about 3 p.m., Ventura and Smith surrendered to law enforcement.
Ventura was taken to Skagit Valley Hospital to be cleared fit for jail, according to the affidavit. While there he attempted to escape out a window and resisted and fought with officers, injuring an officer’s knee.
For the standoff, Ventura faces charges of harassment criminal justice participant, second-degree escape and third-degree assault.
The charges stemming from the hit-and-run incident and the standoff came while Ventura was out on bail for September 2021 charges related to the drug trafficking of methamphetamine.
He has pleaded not guilty to those charges.
Ventura is being held in the Skagit County Community Justice Center on a combined $1.35 million bail — $750,000 for the standoff, $500,000 for the hit-and-run and $100,000 for the drug charges.
