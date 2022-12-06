MOUNT VERNON — A nationwide arrest warrant was issued Friday for a second suspect in the alleged kidnapping of a 5-year-old boy in Mount Vernon.
A Skagit County Superior Court judge found probable cause to charge Amber Lyn Dinges for helping her daughter, Amanda Dinges, in the alleged kidnapping of the boy she was fostering, according to a news release from the Mount Vernon Police Department.
Police initially responded Nov. 28 to the 1600 block of N. 26th Street on a call regarding custodial interference, according to the release.
The reporting party, Child Protective Services, expressed concern that the boy had not been in school since Nov. 21 and had missed a medical appointment.
Police determined that Dinges had disconnected her phones and vacated her last known address. It was determined she had fled the area.
“Up to this point Amanda Dinges had been a foster parent in good standing with CPS,” according to the affidavit.
Staff at Harriet Rowley Elementary School — the school the boy attended — told police they received an email from Amanda Dinges on Nov. 21 stating the boy would be missing the week for Thanksgiving travel.
A neighbor told police she saw Amanda Dinges and Amber Dinges selling their car to two men in the apartment parking lot on Nov. 18.
On Nov. 19, the neighbor said she saw the Dingeses leaving belongings in the hallway for neighbors to have and walking quickly with the child, talking to the child about leaving.
An arrest warrant was issued Nov. 29 for Amanda Dinges on a charge of second-degree kidnapping, according to documents.
A new warrant issued Friday extends the extradition jurisdiction for Amanda Dinges from Washington state to nationwide.
According to the news release, law enforcement do not know the where the Dingeses or the boy are.
