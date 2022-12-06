goskagit

MOUNT VERNON — A nationwide arrest warrant was issued Friday for a second suspect in the alleged kidnapping of a 5-year-old boy in Mount Vernon.

A Skagit County Superior Court judge found probable cause to charge Amber Lyn Dinges for helping her daughter, Amanda Dinges, in the alleged kidnapping of the boy she was fostering, according to a news release from the Mount Vernon Police Department.


