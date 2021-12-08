MOUNT VERNON — An Okanogan County man was found not guilty Wednesday of vehicle homicide for a June 2019 crash that resulted in the death of a passenger in his vehicle.
Ronnie Lee Tom, however, was found guilty of reckless endangerment and driving while under the influence in the crash that killed 33-year-old Kaylynne Flett and left her 7-year-old son without his mother.
The verdict in Skagit County Superior Court came after an eight-day trial that focused on the role Flett may or may not have played in her death.
In the early morning hours of June 3, 2019, Tom and Flett, who were dating, were returning home to Okanogan County along Highway 20.
Tom, the driver, failed to navigate a turn east of Marblemount about 1:30 a.m., and ran the vehicle off the road and into a tree, according to testimony.
Flett died at the scene. Her 7-year-old son was in the vehicle, but was uninjured.
In Washington, one can be found guilty of vehicular homicide if driving while intoxicated and the person's actions cause the death of another — even if the death was accidental.
Tom, who testified at his trial, didn't dispute being intoxicated.
However, he said Flett caused the crash by grabbing him and attempting to kiss him. He said this caused him to jerk the wheel to the right, sending the vehicle off the road at a high speed.
According to Tom's testimony, Flett had been removing her clothes and attempting to touch him ahead of the crash, explaining why she was found at the scene of the crash nearly naked.
In the trial's closing arguments Wednesday morning, prosecutor Rosemary Kaholokula said Tom is to blame for Flett's death because of his decision to drive after consuming an excessive amount of alcohol.
“He knew he was highly intoxicated, and he had other options," she said, adding he had family he could have stayed with in Bellingham.
Tom's blood alcohol content was tested two hours after the crash, when it registered at 0.19%. The state's legal limit for driving is 0.08%.
On the night of the crash, Tom and Flett left the Tulalip Casino at midnight, after drinking since they arrived between 5 and 6 p.m., according to testimony.
Analysis of tires marks at the scene indicated Tom sharply turned the steering wheel after starting to lose control of the vehicle, though according to prosecution experts the markings were consistent with an attempted left turn, not a right turn as the defense claimed.
Kaholokula said the tire marks are reason to be skeptical of Tom's testimony. She said the story about being grabbed was a fabrication, made quickly after the crash to avoid blame.
Kaholokula said Flett was about 5-foot-4, and Tom is closer to 5-10. This led Kaholokula to question how Flett was able to grab Tom and pull him hard enough to cause him to lose his grip on the wheel.
“I would ask you if this even makes sense,” she said to the jury.
Even if Tom's story is true, Kaholokula said this doesn't absolve him of liability.
C. Wesley Richards, who represented Tom at trial, said even if Tom had been sober, it would have been challenging to regain control after Flett grabbed him. Even a skilled driver would have had a hard time reacting quickly enough, Richards said.
“If Mr. Tom had been completely sober, had nothing to drink, the results would have been exactly the same," he said.
Tom managed to drive from Tulalip nearly to Marblemount without incident, navigating many curves and turns, Richards said.
“Something different happened there than happened at all the other curves,” he said, alluding to the claim Tom was grabbed.
“It was Ms. Flett's action that was the proximate cause, the sole cause of her death,” Richards added.
Further, he said Tom sustained significant injuries, and was emotionally distraught in the aftermath of the crash.
“Under these circumstances, the state would have you believe he created this great fabrication,” Richards said.
Tom is scheduled for sentencing Thursday afternoon.
This was the first trial held in Skagit County Superior Court since summer, when trials were suspended a second time during the COVID-19 pandemic.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.