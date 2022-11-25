Here’s a sampling of recent calls to local police agencies:
THREATS TO KILL
Anacortes police booked a 24-year-old Oak Harbor man into the Skagit County Community Justice Center on Nov. 16 after he allegedly threatened to shoot a 39-year-old Anacortes woman and several others.
An officer was dispatched to the 6100 block of Parkside Drive after the woman called to report that the man threatened to show up at her residence and shoot her, her friend and her roommates.
According to a news release from the Anacortes Police Department, a responding officer searched the surrounding area for the subject.
The officer recognized the subject in the rear seat of a taxi and observed the man reaching for something next to him and “(tell) the cab driver to keep driving,” according to a news release from the Anacortes Police Department.
Concerned the man had reached for a firearm, the officer took cover and drew his sidearm, announcing himself as a police officer and telling the driver several times to stop.
According to the release, the taxi continued westbound on Parkside Drive.
Another officer arrived with his emergency lights on and the vehicle stopped after the second officer activated his siren.
Officers ordered the subject to exit the vehicle and found in the man's belongings a fixed-blade dagger knife, meth pipe and an unlawfully altered and loaded sawed-off shotgun, according to the release. The safety for the shotgun was off.
Police filed charges of felony harassment threats to kill, unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of an unlawful firearm, reckless endangerment and possession of a dangerous weapon, according to the release.
The man has a previous conviction for second-degree assault, making it unlawful for him to have a firearm in his possession, according to the release.
ASSAULT ON OFFICER
Mount Vernon police responded Thursday to the 2000 block of Riverside Drive after a 30-year-old man allegedly punched and broke a tail light on a family member’s vehicle.
The intoxicated subject struck an officer who had been dispatched to the scene, and police booked the man into the Skagit County Community Justice Center on charges of third-degree assault and third-degree malicious mischief.
According to an email from Mount Vernon police Lt. Mikel Moore, no officers were injured.
