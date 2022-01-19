...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 kt.
* WHERE...Northern Inland Waters Including The San Juan Islands.
* WHEN...Until 10 PM PST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous
wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,
especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid
navigating in these conditions.
&&
Here’s a sampling of recent calls to local police and fire agencies:
DEATH INVESTIGATION
Sedro-Woolley police are investigating the death of a man whose body was found early Wednesday near the intersection of Porto Bello Avenue and Fruitdale Road.
Lt. Dan McIlraith said police responded shortly after 5 a.m. to a 911 call regarding a man slumped over next to an electrical box along the road. First responders pronounced him dead at the scene.
Police believe the man left a nearby substance use treatment facility shortly before his death. The cause of death is under investigation, but foul play is not suspected.
FATAL CRASH
A 66-year-old Sedro-Woolley man died Tuesday night in a one-car rollover crash on Blanchard Road near Chuckanut Drive.
Mark W. Meyer was not wearing a seatbelt, according to the State Patrol, when the 1995 Subaru Legacy he was driving northbound on Blanchard Road went off the roadway, down an embankment and into a ditch shortly before 8:30 p.m.
According to a State Patrol memo, Meyer failed to negotiate a curve in the road.
VEHICLE THEFT
A 32-year-old Mount Vernon man already facing charges of possession of stolen vehicles, reckless driving, attempting to elude police and identity theft was booked Monday into the Skagit County Community Justice Center.
The man was arrested west of Burlington on a warrant by the State Patrol after being found driving with a suspended license and in a vehicle with a license plate that didn’t match the vehicle, according to a Skagit County Community Justice Center booking report.
He is being held on $13,500 bail.
VEHICLE THEFT
A Lyman area man who for about a year has evaded court hearings regarding a felony vehicle theft charge was arrested this week when Skagit County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a report that the man was driving a truck pulling a stolen trailer into Hamilton.
When deputies located the truck and trailer, their vehicle was nearly struck by the truck just before deputies attempted to pull it over, Undersheriff Chad Clark said.
The man stopped the truck near the intersection of South Healy and Hamilton Cemetery roads, but fled on foot. He was later located on Cockerham Island Road with the help of a Sheriff’s Office K-9 unit.
The 43-year-old man was booked on a warrant in the original case against him and may now face additional charges.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.