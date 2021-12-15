On the Beat By Skagit Valley Herald staff KIMBERLY CAUVEL Author email Dec 15, 2021 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Here’s a sampling of recent calls to local police and fire agencies:MOLESTATIONA man charged with felony child molestation and felony vehicular assault in San Juan County Superior Court in 2019 was arrested on a warrant Tuesday. Since being charged in July 2019, the 22-year-old man has been in and out of jail custody, repeatedly arrested on warrants and released on bail, according to court records.The man is being held in the Skagit County Community Justice Center in connection with his San Juan County case. San Juan County does not operate its own jail.GUN THEFTThe Anacortes Police Department is investigating an alleged theft of guns from a home on Bryce Drive.The homeowner reported to police on Friday that upon returning from a trip out of state, they discovered three handguns and a shotgun were missing.Anacortes Police Department Community Service Officer Brent Lindquist said the guns are registered to the homeowner’s deceased husband.BURGLARYSedro-Woolley police are investigating a burglary at a storage unit on Township Street.The man who rents the storage unit reported over the weekend that an engine and toolbox were missing.Police Chief Lin Tucker said video surveillance is being reviewed for suspects.BURGLARIESMount Vernon police are investigating two burglaries, one on Larrabee Way and one on Broadway Street, that were reported Tuesday and involve an estimated $1,000 each of missing property.In one case, the resident reported jewelry and cash were stolen, police department Records Manager Jennifer Messina said. In the other case, tools and cash were reportedly taken. More from this section Judge finds Navy EIS was lacking in review of jet noise impacts to children, birds Posted: 2:30 p.m. Tuesday's Prep Roundup: Mount Vernon boys' hoop team tops Meridian Posted: 9:50 a.m. Dec. 15 Christmas Fund donors Posted: Dec. 14, 2021 Governor announces sweeping salmon strategy Posted: Dec. 14, 2021 Concrete approves budget for 2022 Posted: Dec. 14, 2021 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Mount Vernon Police Skagit County Community Justice Center Reckless Driving Grassmere Skagit River Woods Burglary Theft Police Crime Criminal Law Jail Anacortes Police Department Community Service Felony Cash KIMBERLY CAUVEL Author email Follow KIMBERLY CAUVEL Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. News Trending Today Skagit County takes step forward in ferry replacement "First Time Home" — young filmmakers document lives of family in U.S., Mexico Man arrested in connection with Clear Lake housefire Coast Guard rescues kayakers at Deception Pass State proposes raising dike around Wiley Slough to prevent flooding Submit your event now Submit your event now. Tweets by goskagit
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.