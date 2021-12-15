Handcuffs

Here’s a sampling of recent calls to local police and fire agencies:

MOLESTATION

A man charged with felony child molestation and felony vehicular assault in San Juan County Superior Court in 2019 was arrested on a warrant Tuesday.

Since being charged in July 2019, the 22-year-old man has been in and out of jail custody, repeatedly arrested on warrants and released on bail, according to court records.

The man is being held in the Skagit County Community Justice Center in connection with his San Juan County case. San Juan County does not operate its own jail.

GUN THEFT

The Anacortes Police Department is investigating an alleged theft of guns from a home on Bryce Drive.

The homeowner reported to police on Friday that upon returning from a trip out of state, they discovered three handguns and a shotgun were missing.

Anacortes Police Department Community Service Officer Brent Lindquist said the guns are registered to the homeowner’s deceased husband.

BURGLARY

Sedro-Woolley police are investigating a burglary at a storage unit on Township Street.

The man who rents the storage unit reported over the weekend that an engine and toolbox were missing.

Police Chief Lin Tucker said video surveillance is being reviewed for suspects.

BURGLARIES

Mount Vernon police are investigating two burglaries, one on Larrabee Way and one on Broadway Street, that were reported Tuesday and involve an estimated $1,000 each of missing property.

In one case, the resident reported jewelry and cash were stolen, police department Records Manager Jennifer Messina said. In the other case, tools and cash were reportedly taken.

 

