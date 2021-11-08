The two women who were previously arrested — a mother and daughter — are roommates with the recently arrested woman. The mother and daughter were released from jail last week after posting $20,000 bail.
According to police reports, the third woman drove the mother and daughter to the home where the assault took place and used a key in possession of the third woman for entry. Police say the third woman had recently broken up with the man residing in the home and was reportedly coming to collect some of her belongings.
The victims reported that the mother and daughter, who were not given permission to enter the home, attacked them — biting them, beating them with metal bat-like objects and breaking items in the home — while the third woman looked on. The attack was reported to police by a neighbor who heard screaming.
VEHICLE, PARK FIRES
The Mount Vernon Fire Department responded to two fires Sunday.
About 7:45 p.m., firefighters responded to the intersection of South 16th and East Broadway streets where smoke was coming from a parked van. Firefighters forced entry and extinguished a fire in the back of the van, where the owner was living but was not present at the time.
Assistant Fire Chief Bryan Harris said the owner was located and stated he was using an oil stove to cook in the van prior to leaving it.
Later, about 11:15 p.m., firefighters responded to a blaze at Edgewater Park.
A large tree stump and brush were burning and Harris said the surrounding area was littered with blankets, trash and other debris indicative of a homeless camp. Firefighters extinguished the fire and cordoned off the tree, which will need to be removed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.