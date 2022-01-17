Here’s a sampling of recent calls to local police and fire agencies:
FATAL FIRE
One person died Saturday in a kitchen fire in a manufactured home on McLean Road west of Mount Vernon.
Skagit County Fire District 2 Chief Bryan Ekkelkamp said the fire is under investigation by the Skagit County Fire Marshal’s Office.
The Mount Vernon, La Conner and Anacortes fire departments helped fight the fire about 10 p.m. Saturday.
Ekkelkamp said although the blaze was extinguished within about 15 minutes, a body was found inside the residence.
VEHICULAR ASSAULT
A 22-year-old man was arrested in Burlington late Sunday after reportedly attempting to run over a pedestrian with his vehicle.
Burlington Police Sgt. Jeremy Kramer said the man told police he thought the person on foot threw a rock at his vehicle, so he attempted to back the vehicle up and hit the person.
The man was booked into the Skagit County Community Justice Center about 11 p.m. for investigation of attempted vehicular assault.
ASSAULT
A 54-year-old Sedro-Woolley man accused of repeatedly assaulting a woman and violating a no-contact order in place to protect her was arrested last week on a warrant.
In October, multiple drivers reported seeing a man in a truck traveling on Snee Oosh Road on the Swinomish Indian Tribal Community reservation hitting the woman in the passenger seat.
When the truck was pulled over, the woman was found with a bloody nose and told law enforcement that the man had taken her phone so she couldn’t call 911, threatened to kill her, and offered to pay her $200 if she kept quiet.
