Here’s a sampling of recent calls to local police and fire agencies:

CHILD RAPE

A 38-year-old woman is being held in the Skagit County Community Justice Center on $100,000 bail for the alleged rape of her 10-year-old son at a home in Mount Vernon in August.

The boy reportedly told his grandmother of the abuse and she called 911 the same day. The boy was visibly shaking when police arrived, according to the police report.

The woman was booked into jail on assault charges at that time. Following a sexual assault investigation, four felony charges — two for child rape and two for incest — were also filed against her.

ROBBERY

An Ephrata man was booked into the Skagit County Community Justice Center in connection with a robbery at a Sedro-Woolley market.

Police Chief Lin Tucker said the owner of the market reported that a man armed with a handgun robbed the store of cigarettes and struck her in the head with the weapon before leaving.

The man also reportedly assaulted a delivery man in the store’s doorway while fleeing from the scene.

With the help of a Skagit County Sheriff’s Office K9 unit, the suspect was tracked to a nearby residence.

UNLAWFUL IMPRISONMENT

A Mount Vernon woman may face an unlawful imprisonment charge after a family altercation.

The woman, along with other family members, reportedly fought with her adult daughter about sexual orientation and religious beliefs.

The daughter told police the family applied holy oil to her face and hair during the incident, and then her mother blocked the doorway to prevent her from leaving the residence.

 

