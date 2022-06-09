...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO
11 PM PDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Southeast winds 15 to 25 kt.
* WHERE...East Entrance U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca,
Northern Inland Waters Including The San Juan Islands and
Admiralty Inlet.
* WHEN...From noon today to 11 PM PDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous
wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,
especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid
navigating in these conditions.
&&
Here’s a sampling of recent calls to local police and fire agencies:
THREE-CAR COLLISION
Four people were taken to the hospital Wednesday after a vehicle collision at the intersection of Chuckanut Drive and Bow Hill Road.
After stopping about 6 p.m. at the stop sign on eastbound Bow Hill Road at the intersection of Chuckanut Drive, the driver of a 2011 BMW pulled into the intersection.
The BMW was struck by a 2021 Volvo heading north on Chuckanut Drive. The Volvo did not have a stop sign.
The collision pushed the BMW into a third vehicle that was stopped at the stop sign on westbound Bow Hill Road at the intersection with Chuckanut Drive.
A passenger in the BMW — a 49-year-old Bellingham woman — was airlifted to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle.
The driver of the BMW, a second passenger in the BMW and the driver of the Volvo were taken to Skagit Valley Hospital.
THREATENED
A 33-year-old Burlington man was arrested June 2 for allegedly threatening to kill his father while holding a box cutter.
Burlington police arrested the man for felony harassment threats to kill, domestic violence, and second-degree attempted assault domestic violence.
The subject was restrained by family members until police arrived.
LYMAN ASSAULT
An arrest was made June 3 for an alleged assault in Lyman.
According to the Skagit County Sheriff's Office, the reporting allegedly confronted the suspect about littering, then the suspect spit in the reporting party’s face, punched them, and later pulled out a machete before driving away.
The reporting party provided the license plate to the suspect’s vehicle and deputies located the suspect and his vehicle.
After further investigation, the suspect was placed under arrest for assault and transported to the Skagit County Community Justice Center.
MOUNT VERNON ASSAULT
The Mount Vernon Police Department received a report Tuesday of an assault at Jack in the Box.
A 42-year-old Mount Vernon man was assaulted by a male who fled the scene. The victim suffered a head wound and was transported to the hospital for treatment.
