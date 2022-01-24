...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST
WEDNESDAY...
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT NOON PST TODAY...
* WHAT...A period of stagnant air is expected, which could result
in deteriorating air quality.
* WHERE...Tacoma Area, Bellevue and Vicinity, East Puget Sound
Lowlands, Western Whatcom County, Hood Canal Area, Everett and
Vicinity, Southwest Interior, Bremerton and Vicinity, Western
Skagit County and Seattle and Vicinity.
* WHEN...Until noon PST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Poor air quality may cause issues for people with
respiratory problems. Please check with your local air quality
agency for additional details and actions
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Please delay outdoor burning until
conditions improve.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
People with respiratory illness should follow their physician's
advice for dealing with high levels of air pollution during
periods of stagnant air.
State air quality agencies highly recommend that no outdoor
burning occur and that residential wood burning devices be
limited as much as possible. According to state air quality
agencies, prolonged periods of stagnant air can hold pollutants
close to the ground where people live and breathe. Check with
your local burn agency for any current restrictions in your area.
Here’s a sampling of recent calls to local police and fire agencies:
ASSAULT
A 23-year-old Burlington man was arrested Thursday after allegedly causing a vehicle collision and pulling a gun on the other driver.
Skagit County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to the scene of a two-vehicle collision at the intersection of Eagle and Fairway drives after the reporting party stated the man's vehicle hit theirs, the man became incoherent and aggressive, and the man reached for a gun during an argument.
When law enforcement arrived, the man was allegedly unable to complete sobriety tests, spit on a deputy and nodded off in the back of a patrol car.
When taken to Skagit Valley Hospital for a medical evaluation, the man allegedly threatened to shoot medical staff and told deputies he should have killed them at the scene of the collision.
The man was booked into the Skagit County Community Justice Center and is being held on $50,000 bail.
BOMB THREAT
A 31-year-old Mount Vernon man was arrested Friday on a warrant in an ongoing criminal case against him in Skagit County Superior Court involving an alleged bomb threat.
The man allegedly threatened to blow up a doctor’s office where his pregnant girlfriend was being seen on July 8, 2020.
The man pleaded not guilty to the charges on July 20, 2020, and was released from jail with a no-contact order in place for the woman involved in the case.
Felony drug and firearm possession charges were added to the case against the man for a Sept. 26 incident, and a warrant was issued for his arrest on Jan. 13 because he has failed to appear for court hearings.
The man is being held on $50,000 bail.
HOUSEFIRE
Skagit County Fire District 8 was dispatched late Saturday to a fire in a home on South Main Street in Lyman.
Fire Chief Josh Carpenter said firefighters found a fire in the wall of a stairwell at the home and were able to extinguish it within about 30 minutes.
There were no injuries. The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Skagit County Fire Marshal's Office.
SEX OFFENDER
A convicted child molester who failed to register as a sex offender and skipped meetings with his probation officer was arrested Sunday.
Felony charges were filed against the 35-year-old Mount Vernon man in June and October, and a warrant was issued for his arrest on Jan. 21 after he repeatedly failed to appear for court hearings.
He is being held in the Skagit County Community Justice Center on $11,500 bail.
