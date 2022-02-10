Here’s a sampling of recent calls to local police and fire agencies:
ASSAULT OF AN OFFICER
A 19-year-old Bellingham woman was booked Tuesday into the Skagit County Community Justice Center following a hit-and-run collision in Burlington after which she allegedly attempted to assault a police officer who responded to the scene.
When police located the vehicle sought in the hit-and-run and proceeded to investigate the driver for DUI, the woman, who was a passenger in the vehicle, allegedly yelled profanities at police and interfered with their investigation.
She later attempted to release the driver from the back of a patrol car, attempted to kick an officer in the groin, and freed herself from handcuffs, according to a police report.
A felony charge for assaulting an officer and a misdemeanor charge for resisting arrest have been filed against her in Skagit County Superior Court.
WARRANT ARREST
A 47-year-old man who called 911 on Wednesday to report he was being harassed was subsequently booked into the Skagit County Community Justice Center on a warrant for his arrest.
A charge of felony assault with a deadly weapon was filed in January against the man in Skagit County Superior Court.
According to police reports, the man allegedly stabbed a 44-year-old man in the neck and chest in November at an RV park on Sanchez Lane outside of Burlington.
ASSAULT
A man accused of assault and burglary in San Juan County was booked Wednesday into the Skagit County Community Justice Center.
The man is being held on $100,000 bail, according to the Skagit County jail booking report.
San Juan County does not have its own jail.
The alleged assault and burglary occurred Jan. 20.
