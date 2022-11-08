Here’s a sampling of recent calls to local police and fire agencies:
SHOOTING
Two Mount Vernon men were taken to Skagit Valley Hospital with gunshot wounds early Saturday morning after an altercation in the 200 block of Riverside Lane.
The men also sustained injuries in a vehicle-pedestrian collison.
One man, a 34-year-old, is in “guarded” condition, according to a Monday news release from the Mount Vernon Police Department. The other man, a 32-year-old, has been released from the hospital.
Police responded to Riverside Lane about 1:30 a.m. Saturday to a weapons offense and vehicle-pedestrian collision.
Detectives learned of an altercation between two parties that led to multiple shots fired and a vehicle collision, according to the release.
The release said the incident appears to be isolated to the two men involved in the altercation.
The investigation continues.
BURGLARY, ASSAULT
Police booked a 36-year-old Burlington man into the Skagit County Community Justice Center on Nov. 2 on charges of first-degree burglary, felony harassment threats to kill, fourth-degree assault and fourth-degree attempted assault.
Burlington Police Department officers dispatched after the man allegedly violated a trespassing notice at a business and assaulted employees.
Employees deployed bear spray against the man and he fled the area on foot, according to an email from Sgt. Jeremy Kramer.
Burlington officers located the man and arrested him.
