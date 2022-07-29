...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Hot conditions with temperatures in the 90s and low
temperatures in the low to mid 60s. This will pose a moderate to
high risk of heat-related illness.
* WHERE...Lower Chehalis Valley Area, Western Whatcom County,
Hood Canal Area, Southwest Interior and Western Skagit County.
* WHEN...Until 9 PM PDT Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Heat will increase the risk of heat-related illnesses
for those who are sensitive to heat, especially those without
effective cooling or adequate hydration.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
For sheltering information and other human services in your area,
dial 2 1 1 during business hours or visit wa211.org anytime.
&&
Here’s a sampling of recent calls to local police and fire agencies:
HOMICIDE
A 52-year-old Concrete man was stabbed to death with a sword Thursday, according to a news release from the Skagit County Sheriff's Office.
Sheriff's deputies responded to the 46000 block of Washington Street after a 911 caller reported the stabbing about 5:50 that morning.
With help from a U.S. Department of Homeland Security helicopter, police located and arrested a 26-year-old man near downtown Concrete.
He is being held on an investigative hold pending formal charges, the release states.
The victim was transported to Skagit Valley Hospital, where he died, according to the release.
SHOOTING
Mount Vernon police arrested a third suspect in the July 17 shooting at Walmart that injured five.
The 17-year-old boy was taken into custody during a traffic stop, and is being held on five counts of first-degree assault, according to a news release from the Mount Vernon Police Department.
Police believe the July 17 incident stemmed from an altercation between members of two gangs.
Three 19-year-old men involved in the dispute were injured, as were an uninvolved 76-year-old customer and 24-year-old security guard.
Mount Vernon police arrested one teenage boy on July 22, and a second boy turned himself in Sunday, according to the release.
The three are being held in Skagit County Juvenile Detention.
WATER RESCUE
Police pulled a female from the Skagit River on Friday after she had jumped into the river near Whitmarsh Road in Burlington.
Burlington police received a call in the morning from a crisis counselor who said a female was at the Skagit River and was planning to jump in and kill herself, according to a news release from the Burlington Police Department.
Officers located the female at Whitmarsh Road partially in the river.
First responders began negotiations with her in an attempt to have her come to a safe location.
After nearly three hours of negations, the female jumped into the Skagit River and was swept away.
Rescue swimmers and rescue boats were able to pull her from the river unharmed.
She was transported to Skagit Valley Hospital for mental health evaluation.
