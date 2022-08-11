Here’s a sampling of recent calls to local police and fire agencies:
ROBBERY, ASSAULT
The Swinomish Police Department arrested a Sedro-Woolley man early Wednesday on a felony arrest warrant for first-degree robbery and first-degree assault.
Burlington police were dispatched July 25 for a welfare check outside a Burlington Boulevard restaurant after an employee called to report a man with blood on his face.
The man told responding officers that two men known to him struck him with a tire iron and stole his phone, wallet, and more, according to an affidavit of probable cause.
Following an investigation, police identified the two suspects and have subsequently arrested both men.
The other man, Xavier A. Gonzalez-Navarro, was arrested July 26 and arraigned Aug. 4.
The Skagit County Sheriff’s Office arrested and booked the second man into the Skagit County Community Justice Center on Wednesday. His bail has been set at $100,000.
BURGLARY
Deputies from the Skagit County Sheriff’s Office arrested and booked a man Friday on burglary charges.
Deputies were dispatched to Holiday Boulevard on Guemes Island after a homeowner found a man in his house holding a sharp object in his hand, according to a news release from the Sheriff’s Office.
The suspect left on foot and headed toward a neighbor’s house.
Deputies located the suspect on the second story balcony of a residence in the 7000 block of Evergreen Way after receiving another call regarding a prowler, according to the news release.
Deputies contacted the suspect and took him into custody.
