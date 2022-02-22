...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, northeast winds 25 to 35 kt. For
the Small Craft Advisory, northeast winds 20 to 30 kt.
* WHERE...Northern Inland Waters Including The San Juan Islands.
* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, until 5 PM PST this afternoon.
For the Small Craft Advisory, until 4 AM PST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or
occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires
experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly
recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe
harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.
&&
Here’s a sampling of recent calls to local police and fire agencies:
WARRANT ARREST
A man wanted on a charge of assault with a deadly weapon was booked Sunday into the Skagit County Community Justice Center.
The Mount Vernon man, 55, was taken into custody at Mount Vernon’s Edgewater Park and is now being held on $250,000 bail, according to the jail booking report.
He was arrested on a warrant that was issued Dec. 31, 2020.
The man is accused of stabbing another man during a party west of Mount Vernon in October 2020 over something the other man had said, according to court records. The victim was treated at Skagit Valley Hospital for stab wounds to the torso and back.
A felony charge of first-degree assault with a deadly weapon has been filed against him in Skagit County Superior Court.
CHIMNEY FIRE
Two chimneys from two fireplaces — one upstairs and one downstairs — caught fire Monday afternoon at a home in the 16600 block of Mountain View Road in the Big Lake area.
Skagit County Fire District 9 Chief Brett Berg said he’d never seen two chimneys ablaze at once. He was glad firefighters were able to douse both fires quickly and clear smoke from the residence so that the family could get back inside and take shelter from the cold, windy weather.
“We were able to clear the fire and chimney and get the smoke out of their house and get them back inside where it was warm,” Berg said.
The family was advised not to re-light fires in their wood stoves until chimney cleanings have been performed.
“The chimney cleaners are hard to get right now,” Berg said. “People neglect them and hope for the best and sometimes these things happen.”
The Big Lake department responded to the scene of the fires shortly after 5:15 p.m. It was joined by the Skagit County Fire District 4 that serves the Clear Lake area and the Mount Vernon Fire Department.
BURGLARY
A house sitter watching a residence in the 5000 block of Talon Court north of Sedro-Woolley reported Monday evening that the home had been burglarized.
According to police reports, the door had been kicked in during the day, the home appeared ransacked and a gun safe was missing.
Skagit County Undersheriff Chad Clark said law enforcement instructed the resident to conduct a full inventory of missing items upon returning home.
