On the Beat By Skagit Valley Herald staff KIMBERLY CAUVEL Author email Dec 6, 2021

Here's a sampling of recent calls to local police and fire agencies:

GUNSHOT
Skagit County Sheriff's Office deputies responded about 10:30 p.m. Saturday to a report of a gunshot along Burkland Road south of Mount Vernon. Undersheriff Chad Clark said the deputies determined that a resident had shot a raccoon that was attacking a pet cat.

It is legal to protect pets from predators.

THREATENING
A 23-year-old Mount Vernon man was booked Saturday into the Skagit County Community Justice Center after allegedly threatening occupants of a motel with knife-like objects.

Mount Vernon Police Department Records Manager Jennifer Messina said motel staff called 911 and reported that the man was displaying a homemade, shank-type instrument.

When police arrived, the man had a screwdriver in his pocket.

MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
Two Mount Vernon women were booked into the Skagit County Community Justice Center early Sunday for investigation of malicious mischief.

The women allegedly used a rock to break a window of a home in the 2400 block of Carpenter Street and a window of an SUV parked outside the home.

The resident and vehicle owner told police she knows the women who caused the damage.

BREAK-IN
A 77-year-old man engaged in a scuffle with Sedro-Woolley police early Saturday morning after he allegedly broke into a McDonald's before it had opened.

Police Chief Lin Tucker said the man forced his way in from an adjoining gas station before the restaurant's 5 a.m. opening and was upset the restaurant is not open that early.

When contacted by officers, the man became hostile and attempted to flee. He was arrested and trespassed from the restaurant.
