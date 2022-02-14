Here’s a sampling of recent calls to local police and fire agencies:
ROBBERY
A 23-year-old Bellingham woman was arrested Monday morning after stealing about $200 worth of merchandise from the Safeway in Mount Vernon and threatening store security with a knife.
Mount Vernon police responded to the scene shortly before 8:15 a.m. after store employees found the woman had taken Valentine’s Day items, the knife used in the confrontation, and other items, police department spokesperson Jennifer Messina said.
CHIMNEY FIRE
Skagit County Fire District 13 responded Sunday afternoon to a chimney fire in the 17000 block of Island View Lane on the Swinomish Indian Tribal Community reservation.
Chief Wood Weiss said the homeowner had doused the outside of the chimney before firefighters arrived, snuffing out the fire before it was able to spread to other areas of the home.
Firefighters climbed onto the roof of the home, removed the hood over the chimney and cleaned out some smoldering debris.
RESISTING ARREST
A 32-year-old Mount Vernon man with a warrant for his arrest in Skagit County on felony charges for allegedly dangerously eluding police was booked Saturday into the Skagit County Community Justice Center for investigation of an incident in Sedro-Woolley.
The man was identified by Sedro-Woolley police officers as driving a vehicle reported stolen and as the suspect in ongoing investigations in Skagit, Whatcom and Snohomish counties.
When officers contacted the man, he allegedly put the vehicle he was driving in reverse before fleeing on foot, allowing the vehicle to crash into a fence on Central Street.
An officer pursued the man on foot and was able to detain him.
Sedro-Woolley police Lt. Dan McIlraith said using a search warrant for the vehicle police found a stolen handgun and rifle, as well as a laptop, bank cards and driver’s licenses linked with vehicle prowls throughout the county.
BURGLARY
Four people were arrested for burglarizing a location on East College Way on Friday and early Saturday.
According to Skagit 911 records, emergency calls were made about 6 p.m. Friday and 2:45 a.m. Saturday to the location in the 1800 block.
Mount Vernon Police Department spokesperson Jennifer Messina said following the Friday night call, a 50-year-old Sedro-Woolley man was arrested for burglarizing the property through forced entry through a doorway.
Following the Saturday call, three people were arrested: A 60-year-old, 51-year-old and 44-year-old, all from Mount Vernon, and who police also determined forced entry through a doorway.
