...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PST FRIDAY...
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT NOON PST TODAY...
* WHAT...A period of stagnant air will continue which can result
in deteriorating air quality.
* WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Washington.
* WHEN...Until 11 AM PST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Air stagnation may lead to the development or
worsening or poor air quality, and this may cause issues for
people with respiratory problems. Please check with your local
air quality agency for additional details and actions.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Please delay outdoor burning until
conditions improve.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
People with respiratory illness should follow their physician's
advice for dealing with high levels of air pollution during
periods of stagnant air.
State air quality agencies highly recommend that no outdoor
burning occur and that residential wood burning devices be
limited as much as possible. According to state air quality
agencies, prolonged periods of stagnant air can hold pollutants
close to the ground where people live and breathe. Check with
your local burn agency for any current restrictions in your area.
Here’s a sampling of recent calls to local police and fire agencies:
POLICE PURSUIT
A 33-year-old Bellingham man who led law enforcement on a chase Sunday through Skagit and Island counties is being held in the Island County Jail on $100,000 bail.
Anacortes police initially tried to pull the man over when they noticed the vehicle he was driving had been reported stolen. The man nearly struck an Anacortes Police Department vehicle while evading police.
Swinomish Police Chief Earl Cowan said tribal police officers pursued the man into Island County, and the man was apprehended in Oak Harbor.
The man had a warrant out for his arrest in Whatcom County, where a case involving felony charges for assault with a deadly weapon are pending.
The man may now also face charges in Island County for Sunday's attempt to outrun the police, according to court documents.
ROBBERY
Mount Vernon police arrested Monday a 29-year-old Eatonville man suspected of robbing the local Walmart.
A loss prevention worker at the store called police about 11 p.m. to report that when staff confronted a man who appeared to be shoplifting, he revealed a gun and fled on a bicycle.
Police located the suspect in the Walmart parking lot, allegedly in possession of merchandise he had not purchased, and placed him under arrest.
The man was also in possession of a BB gun that store workers had believed to be a handgun.
IDENTITY THEFT
A 37-year-old woman accused of using fake identities to steal from retailers throughout the region was booked Monday into the Skagit County Community Justice Center and is being held on $200,000 bail.
The woman, who lived in the Burlington and Bellingham areas at the times of the alleged offenses, had warrants out for her arrest in two cases filed in Skagit County Superior Court in 2015 and 2019.
In 2014, the woman allegedly rented a flatbed trailer from a Mount Vernon company using a false name and an address that does not exist — details discovered when the trailer was not returned and the owner reported the incident to police, according to court documents.
An investigation revealed the woman had used fraudulent information to make purchases from at least 138 retailers across 25 jurisdictions.
