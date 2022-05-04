...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 PM PDT
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Southeast winds 15 to 25 kt.
* WHERE...East Entrance U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca,
Northern Inland Waters Including The San Juan Islands and
Admiralty Inlet.
* WHEN...From 2 AM to 9 PM PDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous
wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,
especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid
navigating in these conditions.
&&
Here’s a sampling of recent calls to local police and fire agencies:
MISSING TEENAGER: The FBI's Seattle Field Office and the Skagit County Sheriff's Office are looking for a missing 13-year-old Hamilton girl.
Melody J. Thompson was last seen May 1 at her mother's home in Hamilton.
She was wearing a long-sleeve pink shirt, dark leggings, glasses, and her hair was in a ponytail, according to a news release from the FBI's Seattle Field Office. She is 5-foot-4 and 120 pounds with brown hair and blue-gray eyes.
According to Skagit County Undersheriff Chad Clark there is no evidence of abduction or suspicious activity, though the case is concerning because of the girl's age.
Law enforcement is looking for Thompson by combing through social media, talking to neighbors and canvassing the area in and around Hamilton.
According to the news release, anyone with information should contact the Skagit County Sheriff's Office's tip line at 360-416-1950 or the FBI at tips.fbi.gov.
ASSAULT: A 22-year-old La Conner woman was arrested and booked into the Skagit County Community Justice Center for investigation of fourth-degree assault domestic violence.
She was arrested about 11 a.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of Freeway Drive in Mount Vernon.
The alleged victim is a 29-year-old La Conner man.
