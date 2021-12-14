Here’s a sampling of recent calls to local police and fire agencies:
ELUDING, WARRANT
A 21-year-old Mount Vernon man with a suspended license and a warrant out for his arrest was arrested Sunday after allegedly eluding police with reckless driving.
Mount Vernon police responded to Hobby Lobby midday Friday following reports of a vehicle moving suspiciously in the parking lot to position itself next to vehicles that had recently been parked.
When police located the suspicious vehicle and found a warrant out for the driver, they attempted to apprehend him. The man fled the parking lot in the vehicle at a high rate of speed and ran a red light.
On Sunday, 911 callers reported a vehicle driving erratically — including onto a median — on Burlington Boulevard. The vehicle and driver, the same as police engaged Friday, was located at a nearby convenience store and the man was arrested.
With outstanding charges including possession of a stolen vehicle, stolen financial information, stolen mail and drugs from incidents in December 2019 and April 2020, along with new charges related to eluding police, the man faces 10 felony charges and one gross misdemeanor in Skagit County Superior Court.
He is being held in the Skagit County Community Justice Center on $10,000 bail.
PROPERTY DAMAGE
A 33-year-old man was booked into the Skagit County Community Justice Center for reportedly damaging a vehicle and a garage at a Grassmere area home where he was hired to do remodeling work.
The resident, a 53-year-old woman, reported Saturday that the man caused the damage following an argument.
The man is being investigated for burglary, malicious mischief and harassment.
BURGLARIES
The Skagit County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a string of burglaries at the Skagit River Woods RV campground in Cape Horn.
Undersheriff Chad Clark said 21 victims are compiling lists of stolen property.
It is believed that the thieves gained entry to the campground by cutting through a fence around the campground, backing a vehicle onto the site and making away with a variety of items.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.