Here’s a sampling of recent calls to local police and fire agencies:
EXPLOSIVES AND GUNS
Skagit County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested a Snohomish man Tuesday for illegal possession of explosives and firearms.
The man faces four counts of first-degree unlawful possession of firearms, two counts of possession of a stolen firearm, possessing explosives without a license and second-degree identity theft.
He is being held in the Skagit County Community Justice Center on $250,000 bail.
On Dec. 4, deputies contacted the man in the Rockport area as he was leaving a property in a vehicle with a stolen travel trailer hooked to the back. After speaking with the man, a deputy unhooked the trailer and the man departed the area.
The owner of the trailer came to the deputies’ location to retrieve the trailer and attempted to use his keys to access the trailer, but due to damage to the door he was unable to open the door.
On Dec. 7, the owner of the trailer reported he had been able to gain access to the trailer and it was full of items that did not belong to him.
Inside the trailer, deputies found multiple safes, firearms and scales. The trailer was sealed and towed to a secure facility.
On Dec. 8, a Skagit County District Court judge granted a search warrant to search the trailer. Detectives with the Skagit County Interlocal Drug Enforcement Unit entered the trailer and identified explosives inside a bag.
Detectives from the State Patrol bomb squad arrived and detonated two blasting caps they described as being too unstable to dispose of in any other way.
Also inside the trailer investigators found documents with the suspect’s name, two shotguns, five rifles, four handguns and thousands of rounds of ammunition.
Detectives were told the suspect did not have a license to possess explosives and determined two of the guns were stolen.
A warrant for the suspect’s arrest was issued Dec. 17.
CAMPFIRE ASSAULT
Skagit County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded Saturday to a report of an assault at an RV park in Bow.
A 45-year-old man is suspected of punching a 42-year-old man in the face following an altercation while sitting around a campfire.
Apparently, the 42-year-old was upset that the 45-year-old told him to be a better role model for his kids.
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
Skagit County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded Monday to a report of an assault in the Big Lake area.
A 29-year-old woman was arrested for domestic assault after getting into an altercation with a person known to her on the property where she lived.
No injuries were reported.
