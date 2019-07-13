TWO MEN ARRESTED
Two Marblemount men were arrested early Wednesday morning after they reportedly began threatening others in the area with firearms.
Deputies with the Skagit County Sheriff’s Office first responded Tuesday evening to a residence in the 61000 block of Cascade River Road in Marblemount after a report from a person that two people — whom the victim knew — had come to the residence, threatened them and fired shots in the air above the home, said Detective Sgt. Jennifer Sheahan-Lee.
While deputies were investigating, they received a report about an hour later from a resident in the 7000 block of Ranger Station Road who also said two men — identified as the same men from the previous incident — were attempting to kick in his door, Sheahan-Lee said.
Both men were reportedly armed, but no shots were fired, she said.
About 2:30 a.m. Wednesday, deputies arrested a 50-year-old Marblemount man and a few hours later, they found a 46-year-old Marblemount man. Search warrants were executed at the locations where each was arrested, resulting in the discovery of eight firearms and an illegal marijuana grow, Sheahan-Lee said.
ROLL-OVER
A parent helping their child learn to drive was injured in a one-car roll-over incident near the Rainbow Bridge in La Conner.
About 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, the teen and parent were traveling west near the bridge when the driver apparently lost control, went into the eastbound lane and struck a rock, causing the vehicle to flip over, Sheahan-Lee said.
The parent was trapped inside the vehicle, she said, before being rescued.
There were no life-threatening injuries, and inexperience is believed to be the cause of the incident.
