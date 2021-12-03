Here’s a sampling of recent calls to local police and fire agencies:
ARSON INVESTIGATION
Three Skagit County fire districts responded Wednesday to the site of a homeless camp on Kelleher Road north of Burlington where three travel trailers were on fire.
Skagit County Fire District 6 Chief Paul Wagner said firefighters have been called to the homeless camp many times in recent years to investigate small fires.
"We had multiple agencies out there, again," he said of the firefighting response, which this time involved fire districts 6, 8 and 14.
The Skagit County Fire Marshal's Office is investigating the incident as potential arson.
STORE THEFTS
A 50-year-old Sedro-Woolley man was booked Wednesday into the Skagit County Community Justice Center after being found outside Haggen Food & Pharmacy in Burlington in possession of $169 worth of steaks he allegedly stole.
Burlington Police Department Sgt. Jeremy Kramer said the man was also wearing a coat with store tags still attached that police believe may have been stolen.
The man has a history of theft and burglary in Skagit County, according to court records. At the time of being taken into custody Wednesday, a warrant was out for his arrest for not appearing at court hearings in a case filed in August 2020.
In that case, police reportedly observed the man clipping security tags off clothing at Fred Meyer in Burlington after being called to the store by staff familiar with the man, who had previously been trespassed from the store.
FIRE STATION THEFTS
Skagit County fire districts 9 and 14 reported burglaries this week at their stations that serve the Alger and Big Lake areas.
Skagit County Undersheriff Chad Clark said fire department officials and investigators are working to determine how much equipment was stolen and the value of the stolen items.
An early estimate suggested more than $2,000 worth of tools was missing from the Alger area station.
That station reported Tuesday that a door was found pried open at its Hobson Road facility. At the Big Lake area station, a doorknob was found broken Wednesday.
SAUNA FIRE
An outdoor sauna caught fire last week on Lafayette Road southwest of Sedro-Woolley.
Skagit County Fire Marshal Bonnie LaCount said the fire was sparked by an electrical failure. The fire was contained to the inside of the sauna.
The fire was discovered by the homeowner and extinguished quickly by the Sedro-Woolley Fire Department.
Fire Chief Frank Wagner said there were no injuries.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.