...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 10 PM PST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 kt.
* WHERE...Northern Inland Waters Including The San Juan Islands,
Admiralty Inlet and Puget Sound and Hood Canal.
* WHEN...From 7 AM to 10 PM PST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous
wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,
especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid
navigating in these conditions.
Here’s a sampling of recent calls to local police and fire agencies:
BURGLARY
Two people with their faces obscured by masks and hoods broke into Charles Fine Jewelry in the 1700 block of South Burlington Boulevard on Thursday, smashed into glass display cases and shoved items into backpacks.
The Burlington Police Department released images Thursday afternoon of the suspects taken from surveillance video. Sgt. Jeremy Kramer said detectives are also investigating a third suspect who was waiting outside in a vehicle.
Anyone with information about burglary is asked to call detectives at 360-755-0921.
The suspects who entered the store were dressed in black hoodies, black gloves and jeans. One was carrying a black backpack, and the other a camouflage backpack.
They broke into the store before 3:43 a.m., which is when the store alarm sounded, according to a news release. Police arrived about one minute later and found the glass front door and display cases were broken.
CHILD RAPE
A 48-year-old Mount Vernon man was booked Tuesday into the Skagit County Community Justice Center for investigation of rape involving a 7-year-old girl.
The man is being held on $250,000 bail. He has prior convictions for child rape in another Washington county and in an Oregon county, according to court records.
The girl told her mother that the man sexually assaulted her during a sleepover with children at his home, according to police reports.
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
Police were called to an apartment building in Mount Vernon early Monday morning where a couple had reportedly been arguing and fighting violently.
The responding officers noted broken glass, stab marks in the door to a bedroom, damage to a laptop a woman said she attempted to use to contact help, and wounds consistent with choking on the woman’s neck, according to a police report.
The 22-year-old man involved was booked into the Skagit County Community Justice Center and is being held on $75,000 bail.
ASSAULT
Anacortes police are investigating an alleged assault outside Walgreens where an Oak Harbor man and an Anacortes man fought over their respective places in the drive-thru line.
According to the police, the Oak Harbor man said the Anacortes man pulled in front of him in the line, the two argued verbally, then the Anacortes man slapped the Oak Harbor man through his car window.
The Anacortes man denied he assaulted the other man.
