Here’s a sampling of recent calls to local police and fire agencies:
MAN ARRESTED ON 31 CHARGES
Sedro-Woolley police arrested Monday a Whatcom County man wanted in Whatcom and Skagit counties on 31 charges.
Brandon Maurice Thompson faces charges that include possession of a stolen vehicle, attempting to elude police, identity theft, vehicle theft, possession of stolen property and reckless endangerment.
He was wanted on a felony arrest warrant issued in Skagit County Superior Court after failing to show up for a May 2021 arraignment on charges that include identity theft and possession of stolen property.
According to court documents, Thompson fled law enforcement in stolen cars and drove into oncoming lanes of traffic, broke into vehicles, committed theft and made purchases using stolen credit cards.
The Bellingham Police Department made a Facebook post on June 7 asking Thompson to turn himself in rather than continue to put the public at risk by fleeing law enforcement.
On Monday, Sedro-Woolley police arrested Thompson while he was in a stolen car and transferred him to the Bellingham Police Department.
Thompson was booked into the Whatcom County Jail.
MOUNT VERNON ASSAULT
A 47-year-old Mount Vernon man was arrested Monday for second-degree assault.
Mount Vernon police received a report Monday of a woman who had been assaulted. Officers were dispatched to the 3400 block of East Division Street where they determined the man had fled on foot.
With the Skagit County Sheriff’s Office and State Patrol assisting in the search, and with the use of tracking dogs, Mount Vernon police located and arrested the man and booked him into the Skagit County Community Justice Center.
The Mount Vernon Police Department continues to investigate, according to a news release from the department.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.