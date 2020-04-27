Here’s a sampling of recent calls to local police and fire agencies:
SHOOTING & VEHICLE FIRE
Three men reportedly shot at an old vehicle parked in a backyard in the 6200 block of Spradley Road just outside Anacortes on Saturday night, hitting the gas tank and setting the vehicle on fire.
The Skagit County Sheriff’s Office responded to the area about 8:40 p.m. to reports of gunshots in the neighborhood.
The fire was reported about 9:15 p.m. and firefighters were able to put out the blaze.
Skagit County Undersheriff Chad Clark said the 33-year-old resident of the property and two other males admitted to shooting at the vehicle for target practice.
The Sheriff’s Office will refer each for charges of unsafe handling of a firearm. It’s up to the Skagit County Fire Marshal’s Office whether to pursue charges for reckless burning.
WEAPON OFFENSES
The Skagit County Sheriff’s Office, Mount Vernon Police Department and Sedro-Woolley Police Department responded to various other reports of shots fired over the weekend.
On Friday night, youth at a Sapp Road apartment complex reportedly threatened others with guns, which were later determined to be BB guns. Police Chief Lin Tucker said the parents were alerted to the problem.
The Sheriff’s Office responded to three reports of gunshots Saturday.
Near Anacortes, Undersheriff Chad Clark said residents in the 14300 block of Jura Way reported hearing shots about 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. Near Mount Vernon, a single shot was reportedly heard along with yelling, and near the Centennial Trail crossing the Skagit-Snohomish county line, multiple shots were reported being heard — both about 10 p.m.
Deputies were unable to locate sources of the reported shootings.
On Sunday, deputies responded to two calls from West Big Lake Boulevard regarding BB gun shootings.
The Mount Vernon Police Department responded Saturday and Sunday to reports of gunshots and advised those involved that they cannot shoot within city limits.
On Sunday, Mount Vernon officers responded to a report of someone doing target practice with a bow and arrow in the vicinity of businesses along Market Street.
VEHICLE FIRE
Along the Skagit River off South Gardner Road, firefighters and the Burlington Police Department responded to a vehicle fire Friday night.
“They were down driving on the sandbar and got stuck and were trying to get it unstuck, revving the engine, and there was some kind of engine malfunction and it caught fire,” Skagit County Fire District 6 Chief Paul Wagner said.
Wagner said no injuries were reported.
ASSAULT ARREST
A Mount Vernon man was charged Monday with possession of a controlled substance, fourth-degree assault and resisting arrest.
Mount Vernon Police Lt. Greg Booth said officers were called to a residence Sunday in the 1500 block of East Skagit Street for a reported assault in which a man punched a woman and refused to leave the home.
Officers located Cameron Hamilton Frahm several blocks away, on foot, and he was arrested for investigation of the felony and misdemeanor charges, as well as on warrants for charges accrued in 2018 and 2019.
He is being held on $25,000 bail.
