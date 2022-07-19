Here’s a sampling of recent police and fire cases in Skagit County:
Plane crash
A 76-year old-Lake Stevens man died in a plane crash in the Skagit County woods on July 16.
On July 16, the man planned to fly to Concrete for an event. Piloting the plane alone, he left Arlington Airport at 7:15 a.m.
The man’s family in Concrete expected him to arrive at 8 a.m. When he didn’t, they reported him missing, notifying the Skagit County Sheriff’s Office, the Department of Emergency Management and the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office.
Numerous airplanes searched for the man’s plane using his last known coordinates, according to a news release from the Skagit County Sheriff’s Office. Search teams located the man’s crashed plane and body in dense woods near the Snohomish-Skagit County line.
The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the accident, according to the news release.
Fatal car accident
A 40-year-old Stanwood man died in a car crash on McLean Road on July 12.
Caleb Severson was driving eastbound on McLean Road when he crossed the centerline and struck a pole on the westbound shoulder, totaling his vehicle.
The State Patrol responded to the accident. Severson died at the scene, according to a news release.
Assault at clinic
The Mount Vernon Police Department received a report of an assault at Skagit Regional Health on July 15.
Two employees were assaulted by a 22-year-old Sedro-Woolley man, with one victim punched in the arm and the other pushed to the ground. Charges will be filed against the man, according to a call records information request to the police department.
Assault at social services organization
The Mount Vernon Police Department received a report of an assault at a social services organization in Mount Vernon on July 19.
A 28-year old Anacortes man reportedly struck a 58-year-old Sedro-Woolley man, resulting in a small cut to his forehead, according to a call records information request to police.
Police booked the suspect into the Skagit County Community Justice Center on fourth-degree assault and harassment charges.
Assault at Safeway
The Mount Vernon Police Department received a report of an assault at Safeway in Mount Vernon on July 18.
A 42-year-old Mount Vernon man reportedly stole a bag of crackers from the store and then threw them at a 53-year old woman. The 42-year old man was booked into the Skagit County Community Justice Center on charges of fourth-degree assault, third-degree theft and resisting arrest.
