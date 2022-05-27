Handcuffs

Here’s a sampling of recent calls to local police and fire agencies:

GUNSHOT VICTIM: About 12:58 a.m. on May 21, the Mount Vernon Police Department received reports of possible gunshots in west Mount Vernon.

When officers responded they did not locate anyone but found evidence a gun had been fired in the 700 block of West Division Street.

A short time later, a 16-year-old boy arrived at Skagit Valley Hospital with a gunshot wound and was later transported to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle.

The Mount Vernon Police Department is investigating.

JAIL FIGHT: A 37-year-old male inmate allegedly threw a substance at an 18-year-old male inmate Tuesday at the Skagit County Community Justice Center.

The substance did not strike the 18-year-old inmate, however the two began throwing punches at each other.

No injuries were reported and the case has been forwarded to the Skagit County Prosecuting Attorney's Office.

 

