Here’s a sampling of recent calls to local police and fire agencies:

WARRANT ARREST

A Mount Vernon man was booked into the Skagit County Community Justice Center early Wednesday for investigation of threatening another person with a dangerous weapon and unlawful possession of a firearm as a convicted felon.

The 48-year-old man was arrested at a residence on Highway 534 between Conway and Lake McMurray where workers attempting to repossess a vehicle told police the man threatened them with a handgun and chased them off the property.

The workers told law enforcement they feared for their lives.

The man is being held on $5,000 bail. He also had a warrant out for his arrest on a charge of vehicle theft for a incident in September, according to the jail booking report.

KIDNAPPING

Mount Vernon police have upgraded a Feb. 18 incident of a stolen vehicle to a kidnapping.

Investigators found that the suspect drove the stolen Mazda 3 around with a 12-year-old girl inside from the 1100 block of Riverside Drive to an apartment complex, possibly in Burlington.

An unidentified good Samaritan noticed the girl and drove her back to Mount Vernon, where police found her in the same area the vehicle was taken.

The stolen vehicle was located the following day in a neighborhood near Riverside Drive and East Fir Street.

Police searched the vehicle and found possible evidence.

The suspect description remains a slender male in his 20s with short hair, wearing jeans, a dark hoodie, glasses and white tennis shoes.

Any information regarding the case should be directed to dispatch at 360-428-3211 or the Mount Vernon Police Department at 360-336-6271.

 

