Here’s a sampling of recent calls to local police and fire agencies:

MISSING MAN: Law enforcement is looking for a Skagit County man who was reported missing May 16.

Gregory F. Leonard walked away from his home in the 39000 block of Cape Horn Road in the Concrete area at about 3 a.m.

According to the Skagit County Sheriff's Office, Leonard has Parkinson’s disease and possibly some undiagnosed dementia issues.

A search and rescue team has been established and deployed into the area to attempt to locate him.

Leonard is a 67-year-old white male, 6 feet, 2 inches tall, and weighs 195 pounds. He is possibly wearing a grey sweatshirt or Carhart jacket.

A news release from the Sheriff’s Office asks those with additional information to contact the office via Skagit 911 or at 360-428-3211.

MISSING TEEN: The Skagit County Sheriff’s Office, in cooperation with the FBI, located missing girl Melody Thompson on May 6, five days after she went missing in Hamilton.

She was found safe near her home, said Chad Clark, undersheriff of the Skagit County Sheriff’s Office.

 

