...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...West wind 15 to 25kt.
* WHERE...Northern Inland Waters Including The San Juan Islands.
* WHEN...Until 4 PM PST this afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous
wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,
especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid
navigating in these conditions.
&&
Here’s a sampling of recent calls to local police and fire agencies:
VEHICULAR HOMICIDE
A 34-year-old La Conner man was booked into the Skagit County Community Justice Center for investigation of vehicular homicide after a collision Friday left a pedestrian dead.
According to a State Patrol memo, the man was driving a 2014 Toyota Tacoma westbound on McLean Road near Bradshaw Road west of Mount Vernon when he failed to stop the vehicle for 87-year-old Allan Kelly of Mount Vernon, who was walking in the roadway. The vehicle struck Kelly and he was pronounced dead at the scene.
Trooper Jacob Kennett said the investigation is ongoing, including analysis of blood samples from the driver and reconstruction of the collision scene.
MISSING CHILD
Sedro-Woolley police searched the city late Friday into early Saturday after a vehicle with a sleeping child inside was stolen from outside a downtown business.
A family parked their vehicle in the 900 block of Metcalf Street. Their 2-year-old was sleeping in the vehicle when it was taken shortly before midnight.
The child and vehicle were located within an hour.
The Burlington Police Department, Skagit County Sheriff’s Office, Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office and State Patrol assisted in the search.
The investigation into the incident continues.
ASSAULT
An Oak Harbor woman was booked into the Skagit County Community Justice Center after allegedly attacking a Skagit Transit worker in Anacortes.
After bus drivers reported that the woman was acting aggressively on local routes and a transit supervisor attempted to address the behavior, the woman allegedly grabbed the supervisor's arm and beat the supervisor on the head, according to a police report.
The 49-year-old woman was also allegedly hostile toward officers who responded to the scene. She is being held on $2,500 bail.
