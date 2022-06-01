Here’s a sampling of recent calls to local police and fire agencies:
AIRSOFT RIFLE
Mount Vernon police officers responded Sunday to several reports of subjects driving in a black sedan with what appeared to be a firearm pointed out a window.
The officers were able to locate the vehicle and subjects, and it was determined the firearm was an airsoft rifle.
HOSPITAL ASSAULT
Two staff members at Skagit Valley Hospital were assaulted Sunday by a patient.
FIGHT
Sedro-Woolley police received reports May 24 that an intoxicated driver and another motorist got into an altercation.
The intoxicated driver was arrested and processed.
Sedro-Woolley police responded Saturday to a report that two subjects were fighting.
After officers were dispatched to the location, they found a 26-year-old male in the street with bloody knuckles.
The subject had apparently gotten extremely intoxicated, and when confronted by his 24-year-old brother, had assaulted his brother.
Neither was seriously injured and the officers determined the bloody knuckles were from the suspect punching his car.
The suspect was arrested for domestic violence assault.
GAS STATION FIGHT
A fight occurred at a gas station on Memorial Highway west of Mount Vernon.
A man was charged with breaking items. The other four males got into a vehicle and left prior to the arrival of Skagit County Sheriff’s Office deputies.
The incident is being investigated.
ROBBERY
A female reported that after her vehicle broke down on Beaver Marsh Road west of Mount Vernon on May 25, a male approached her and allegedly assaulted her when asking for money.
The case is under investigation by the Skagit County Sheriff’s Office.
