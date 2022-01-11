Handcuffs

Here’s a sampling of recent calls to local police and fire agencies:

GUNSHOTS

Police responded early Sunday morning to reports of gunshots near the intersection of Division and 18th streets in Mount Vernon. 

Mount Vernon Police Department Records Manager Jennifer Messina said while officers were initially unable to locate evidence of a shooting, it was later determined that the call had been related to the nearby death of a man from a gunshot wound to the torso. 

The investigation of that shooting, which took place at an apartment in the 300 block of Stanford Drive, is ongoing. 

ROBBERY

Mount Vernon police are investigating the robbery of a 19-year-old man Sunday at an apartment building in the 100 block of Stanford Drive.

The man reported to police about 7 p.m. that his wallet and cellphone were taken while he and another man were held at gunpoint by two other men.

BURGLARIES

The Skagit County Sheriff's Office and Sedro-Woolley Police Department are investigating burglaries at area businesses. 

In Sedro-Woolley, Jitterbug Espresso reported early Monday morning that the business was burglarized, with an estimated $1,500 in damage to the drive-thru coffee stand and $800 in cash taken.

Boldly Grown Farm, on Best Road west of Mount Vernon, reported Monday morning that its facilities had been burglarized. 

 

