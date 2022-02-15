Here’s a sampling of recent calls to local police and fire agencies:
ROBBERY
The Skagit County Sheriff's Office is searching for three suspects in a Monday night armed robbery of Western Bud, a cannabis shop east of Burlington.
Three men wearing sweatshirts and face coverings entered the shop on Highway 20 shortly before 9 p.m. and, each armed with at least one firearm, robbed the shop of cash and cannabis products. Witnesses reported the suspects ran from the store on foot and headed west.
Undersheriff Chad Clark said a K-9 unit attempted to track the men but was unsuccessful.
GARAGE FIRE
Multiple fire departments responded early Tuesday morning to a garage fire on State Street, just east of Sedro-Woolley.
Skagit County Fire District 8 Chief Josh Carpenter said the fire was extinguished in about 30 minutes and no injuries were reported. Fire District 4 of the Clear Lake area and the Sedro-Woolley Fire Department assisted.
Sedro-Woolley Fire Chief Frank Wagner said the fire damaged the detached garage, as well as several outbuildings and a pickup truck.
The Skagit County Fire Marshal's Office is investigating the cause of the fire.
WARRANT ARREST
A 24-year-old Mount Vernon man charged with unlawful possession of a firearm and possession of fentanyl with the intent to manufacture or deliver was booked into the Skagit County Community Justice Center on a warrant, and is being held on $200,000 bail.
The felony charges against Isaiah Hutson were filed in September.
Hutson pleaded guilty to the charges in December. The warrant was issued for his arrest Feb. 4 after he failed to appear for a court appearance.
